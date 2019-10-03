Community college pushes law enforcement training program as departments face staffing shortages

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - James Sprunt Community College is trying to get the word out about its Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) as departments across the country struggle with staffing shortages.
Chief Eric Southerland sees the problem from multiple angles as both the Chief of Police in Warsaw, North Carolina and the leader of the program at the college.
“Over the last seven or eight years, we have seen a decline in student enrollment, just a lack of interest in people wanting to get into basic law enforcement training,” Southerland said.
Just two years ago, WECT followed a group of students through the process as law enforcement agencies across the country reported a dramatic drop in recruit numbers after several years of tense community relations.
Chief Southerland’s son, Dillon, graduated from the program in August of 2018 and now works for the neighboring Wallace Police Department.
“In a nutshell, I mean it really is a dream come true, its what I’ve always wanted to do, I work for a great department, we have a great chief in Wallace, I work with a good bunch of men and women and we’re like a close knit family,” said officer Dillon Southerland.
Wallace Police Officer Steven Ellis got in to law enforcement to help people and serve as a role model for young people.
“I just wanted to see a change in the community I was raised in,” officer Ellis said. “Kids who are in certain situations, [to] show them different aspects of life and different avenues of ways of dealing with things, dealing with depression or peer pressure or bullying.”
Whatever the reason for joining law enforcement - fewer and fewer are doing it.
Chief Southerland says Warsaw has been short-staffed for years.
“We, along with the other local departments, there’s the sheriff’s office -- the sheriff’s office has been shorthanded for some time now -- we currently are one position short at Warsaw and over the last couple of years we’ve kind of been one person short,” said Chief Southerland.
James Sprunt Community College is only one of many community colleges across our state that offer BLET training at a small cost to students. Chief Southerland says the tuition is covered by the state. Students are only responsible for books, which there is financial aid to help with, and a uniform.
Southerland says locally trained officers are a great asset.
“The value is you have people who have grown up in this community, that know the community, know the people in the community and it helps build trust and community trust with the agencies when you have locals working in the community.”
The next BLET class at James Sprunt Community College begins in January. You can learn more about the program here. There are also programs at Cape Fear Community College, Coastal Carolina Community College, Bladen Community College, Craven Community College, Brunswick Community College.
