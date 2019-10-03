Cash, firearms reportedly stolen during Bolton home invasion

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A 79-year-old man told deputies that armed men forced their way into his home and stole cash and guns early Wednesday morning.
Deputies with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office were responding to a call at a residence on Cypress Avenue in Bolton at approximately 12:30 a.m. when the victim, who lives at another residence on the road, approached them to report a robbery.
The victim said a woman had knocked on his door. While he was speaking with her, two men allegedly forced their way into the home while armed with a handgun.
According to the incident report, $600 in cash, a wallet and two firearms were taken.
The victim was struck in the head with a firearm during the home invasion.
Officials say the suspects may have been driving a white Hyundai SUV.
The case is still under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.