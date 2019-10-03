Cape Fear groups hold forum on offshore drilling

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Offshore drilling was back in the spotlight Wednesday.
The Surfrider Foundation hosted a public forum at Bespoke to discuss seismic testing and offshore drilling.
UNCW Plastic Ocean Project and the Don’t Drill NC Coalition also helped with the forum and discussed alternative renewable energy solutions.
Some believe offshore drilling will harm the tourism industry.
“In North Carolina right now, we are earning in the billions as far as our tourism industry is concerned. New Hanover County, Brunswick County are leaders in that area and along the coastline. And jeopardizing all of that for an industry that would really offer little as far as revenue for the state is just not a good choice,” Kevin Piacenza with the Cape Fear Surfrider Foundation said.
Back in April The Trump administration suspended plans to expand offshore drilling off the North Carolina coast
