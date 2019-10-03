Bladen Co. deputies recover stolen ATV amid rash of property thefts

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Deputies with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office are warning of a rash of property thefts following the recent recovery of a stolen all-terrain vehicle.
On Sept. 24, the sheriff’s office received a report about a John Deere Gator, valued at $5,000, that was stolen from a plumbing company in Bladenboro.
Detectives followed up on tips that led them to recover the stolen ATV on Green Elkins Drive near Clarkton.
The vehicle was returned to the plumbing company on Wednesday.
Sheriff James A. McVicker is hoping the public can come forward and help investigators find those responsible for the recent uptick in property thefts.
“We have had a rash of property thefts in the county lately including golf carts, motorcycles and four-wheelers. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (910) 862-6960 or call 911,” said McVicker.
Sheriff’s officials said an arrest in the stolen ATV case is expected.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.