WPD: Woman injured in shooting Tuesday night

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 23-year-old woman was injured in a shooting Tuesday night, according to the Wilmington Police Department.
Officers responded to a multiple-round ShotSpotter alert in the area of N. Liberty Court just after 9:30 p.m.
When they arrived, officers found the woman, who had been shot an unknown number of times.
Officers provided first aid at the scene before the victim was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in serious condition.
Police say that the suspect may be driving a silver Toyota Camry.
If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”
