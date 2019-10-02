West Brunswick’s Trey Bell named WECT Athlete of the Week

By John Smist | October 2, 2019 at 5:10 PM EDT - Updated October 2 at 5:10 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - West Brunswick’s Trey Bell is this week’s WECT Athlete of the Week.

The senior running back scored two of the three touchdowns in the Trojans, 21-2, win over Ashley.

With the victory West Brunswick improves to 4-0, and Friday night travels to Laney.

