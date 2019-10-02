West Brunswick’s Trey Bell named WECT Athlete of the Week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - West Brunswick’s Trey Bell is this week’s WECT Athlete of the Week.
The senior running back scored two of the three touchdowns in the Trojans, 21-2, win over Ashley.
With the victory West Brunswick improves to 4-0, and Friday night travels to Laney.
Watch WECT News every Wednesday at 6 and 11 p.m. to see who will be the WECT Athlete of the Week. Do you know an outstanding student-athlete? Email jsmist@wect.com to nominate someone.
