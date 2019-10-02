TSA reports x-ray machine down at ILM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Airport officials are urging travelers to arrive extra early Thursday morning as TSA workers scramble to fix one of their x-ray machines.
TSA reported the equipment issue Wednesday and hopes to have the part in house at 10:30 a.m. Thursday to fix the impacted machine.
Airport leaders say people may choose to check bags to reduce the amount of items going through the TSA screening checkpoint. Travelers are also encouraged to be prepared for the TSA screening process and review the TSA travel checklist online ahead of time.
ILM will notify the public once we receive further information from TSA.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.