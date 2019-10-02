Stepfather, mom charged in 7-year-old’s death in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - A 7-year-old’s mother and stepfather have been arrested after the child was found dead Wednesday morning inside a Fayetteville home, police said.
Officers responded to a home in the 1500-block of Sisal Drive at 4:42 a.m. after a relative of the child called 911.
Once inside the home, police and EMS found the child and pronounced them dead at the scene.
The child’s mother, Evie Loretta Bates, 24, was charged with felony intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury. He’s being held under a $1 million bond.
Saint Michael Edwards, 23, was charged with felony intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury. He’s being held under a $1 million bond.
Police said the cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner following an autopsy. Bates and Edwards could face more charges pending the autopsy.
A neighbor told CBS 17 that three people live in the home where police are investigating.
The name of the victim is being withheld at this time.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.
