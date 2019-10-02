Run for the Ta Ta’s on track for this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hundreds of runners will race through Mayfaire Town Center for the annual Run for the Ta Ta’s Saturday, October 5.
The event that raises money to help local women dealing with breast cancer will start near the grass lots behind Belk.
The Run for the Ta Ta’s is a 5K chaser race with a unique format. Women start first giving them a head start over the men. The first 5K participant to cross the finish line wins $500 cash.
The start times are as follows:
7:30 a.m. 1-mile kids run
8:00 a.m. 5K for women
8:02 a.m. 5K for men
8:03 a.m. 1 mile run/walk for adults
Proceeds from the race will benefit the Pink Ribbon Project, Love is Bald and Going Beyond the Pink.
Close to 1,000 participants have already signed up to run. Registration is still open. For more information on the race and to register to run, click here.
