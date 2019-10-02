Riverfest celebrates 40 years as one of Wilmington’s most popular festivals

“We are very excited to be celebrating our 40th Anniversary this year!" said Russ Deats, Chair of the 2019 Riverfest. "It has been quite the ride since the late 70′s, occasionally having to dodge hurricanes and tropical storms, but we never fail to have a great festival! We expect this year’s festival to continue that trend, with new vendors, new shows, a new concept for the concert venue and beer garden, and of course the popular fireworks display on Saturday night. We look forward to having you join us at North Carolina’s premier riverfront festival.”