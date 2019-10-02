Rep Rouzer regarding North Korea missile launch: “You can’t trust them!”

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Representative David Rouzer (R-NC7) commented on news that North Korea launched what is believed to be a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan, one day after leaders from the country agreed to return to talks with the United States over ending its’ nuclear weapons program.
“Number one, you can’t trust them,” Rep. Rouzer said during an interview at WECT. “North Korea is a very rogue nation that we have to be very careful in how we handle. I think the president, up till now, has done a good job in keeping them at bay. My sense is they are testing his resolve to see if he will use any military force.”
Rep. Rouzer said he feels President Trump’s dealings with Kim Jong Un have improved the relationship between the two countries. But, the congressman believes there are other reasons for North Korea’s actions.
“I also think Kim Jong Un would rather deal with somebody else,” Rep. Rouzer continued. “I think he views the president’s actions and approach as ultimately being detrimental to his regime. In many cases I think these rogue regimes are doing anything they possibly can to create an environment that creates the perception in the American people’s minds that the world is more unstable now because of Trump.”
Ahead of next week’s scheduled trade talks between the United States and China, Rep. Rouzer echoed the same sentiments regarding leaders in the communist country. He is not optimistic on the October 10 negotiations resulting in any new agreement or loosening of the economic tariffs imposed by the two world powers on each other.
“It’s possible, but I’m not expecting anything to come out of it,” Rep. Rouzer said. “I believe the Chinese, from their standpoint, if you have a new president after 2020, they believe that is much better for their fortunes than if Trump remains. If Trump wins the election, and this is the gamble they are going to be playing, he’s going to have an even stronger hand to cut a much better deal, and re-level the playing field with China.”
