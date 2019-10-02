Panthers send Chris Hogan to IR

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Carolina Panthers) - The Carolina Panthers today placed wide receiver Chris Hogan on injured reserve with a left knee injury, suffered in Week 4 at Houston, and claimed offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch from New England.
“Chris will undergo an arthroscopic procedure and will be placed on injured reserve,” said general manager Marty Hurney. “He will be a candidate to return later this season under the 8-game rule.”
Hogan is a candidate to return to play under the NFL’s injured reserve rules. If designated for return, Hogan would be eligible to return to practice after six weeks, but must miss a minimum of eight games.
Hogan signed with the Panthers in the spring of 2019 as an unrestricted free agent and posted three catches for 24 yards this season. Undrafted out of Monmouth University in 2011, Hogan has 197 catches for 2,634 yards and 18 touchdowns in his career. He has played for Buffalo, New England and Carolina.
Benenoch (pronounced ben-en-KNOCK) entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2016. He has played in 35 career games with 22 starts.
