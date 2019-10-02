NHRMC will evaluate ‘informal practice’ of broker referral, commissioner says no conflicting interests

Asked if NHRMC had any concerns about a trustee or commissioner receiving potential business from an entity they oversaw, Fisher said, “The informal practice of connecting candidates to different local brokers to show them the area is something that has been done for years. While Mr. Barfield has been one of many brokers called to help with this, there’s no reason to believe that has any impact on how he acts in his role as Commissioner. Still, we feel this informal practice is something that should be evaluated and we will do that.”