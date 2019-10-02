New Hanover Co. gets award for social media work during Hurricane Florence

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County’s Communications & Outreach Department recently received a first-place Savvy Award from the City-County Communications & Marketing Association for its use of social media during Hurricane Florence.
County officials said Wednesday that its communications team used social media “to distribute more than 80 news releases, 13 live media briefings and hundreds of original posts with life safety information before, during and after Hurricane Florence.”
New Hanover County’s communications team won in the Social Media - Best Use of Facebook category.
“During times of emergency, it is essential that our community is informed and aware so they can take proactive steps to stay safe,” said Chief Communications Officer Jessica Loeper. “I am proud that our team and the many county employees who staffed our Joint Information Center during Hurricane Florence are being recognized for their incredible work. They worked 24/7 to inform our residents with the best and most up-to-date information, responded to thousands of questions, monitored rumors, and put the public’s needs at the forefront.”
