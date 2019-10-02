Man dies after being pulled from ocean at Kure Beach

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities say a man died after being pulled from the ocean off Kure Beach Wednesday morning.
According to a news release, emergency crews responded to the G Avenue Beach Access around 10:15 a.m. in reference to a water rescue.
Rescue swimmers were able to pull an unresponsive man back to shore and begin life-saving measures which were unsuccessful, officials say. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The swimmer’s identity has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.
Officials say an autopsy will be performed by the N.C. State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.
The Kure Beach Police Department is investigating.
The National Weather Service had warned of a high-risk for rip currents along New Hanover County beaches Wednesday. The increased risk was due, in part, to post-tropical cycle Lorenzo in the eastern Atlantic Ocean.
