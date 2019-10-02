Laney High School student arrested, charged with sex crimes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Sheriff’s investigators say a Laney High School student was arrested and charged with sex crimes Tuesday afternoon.
The New Hanover County detention website says Darran Latrell Thomas, 16, was arrested at the school, and is charged with two counts of second-degree sexual offense and one count of kidnapping.
According to Valita Quattlebaum, Chief Information Officer for New Hanover County Schools, the alleged crimes happened at the school.
