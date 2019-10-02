Laney golfer returns from Pure Insurance Championship

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Grace Holcomb is one of the best high school golfers in New Hanover County.
This past weekend she tested her game against one of the best courses in the world.
Holcomb played in the Pure Insurance Championship in California at Pebble Beach and Poppy Hills.
“When I went to Pebble Beach for the first time and saw the 18th I was star-struck,” said Holcomb.
The junior from Laney High School played alongside two-time major champion Sandy Lyle.
Holcomb says that the winner of the 1985 Open Championship and the 1988 Masters helped with her game.
“Most of the talking with him was helping me along the course,” said Holcomb. “There were four of five times he told me to pick a different club and take a different approach into the green. And it ended up working way better than my way would have been. So, I am grateful for all the advice he gave me."
Holcomb and Lyle scored a 68 as a team on Friday and a 69 on Saturday, but missed the cut to play on Sunday.
Holcomb, who is a member of The First Tee of Greater Wilmington was one of 78 First Tee members selected to take part in the tournament.
