Golf phenom speaks to The First Tee of Greater Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The First Tee of Greater Wilmington has a very special guest on Tuesday afternoon.
15-year-old golf phenom Alexa Pano of Lake Worth, Florida put on a clinic for kids.
Pano had a message to give the kids in attendance.
“I mention to them that this is the kind of place that I started growing up when I was five on a golf course practicing nonstop,” said Pano. “That is something you can see your past self-doing. So, I just tell them I have been there, and this is where I grew to love the game.”
Pano earned national recognition when she was seven-years-old featured in the Netflix documentary “The Short Game” in 2013.
She’s is now one of the top amateurs and has played in the 2019 U.S. Women’s Open and Augusta National Women’s Invitational.
Wednesday Pano will play selected courses on the big screens at Rounds Golf and Lounge.
Tickets are still available and all proceeds benefit The First Tee of Greater Wilmington.
