First Alert Forecast: cooler air so close, yet so far...

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you and thanks for checking your First Alert Forecast! This October 2 finds Lorenzo a post-tropical cyclone, speeding toward northwestern Europe yet, thankfully, no definable tropical storm threats for the Carolinas. But that in no way means the Cape Fear forecast is boring! In this period: two cold fronts will bring small spikes in rain chances and appreciable shots of cooler, more seasonable air. One front still looks to roll through Friday night; another is on-deck for the early to middle parts of next week.
For Wednesday night, expect mostly clear skies with lows just kissing the upper 60s, en route to record-tying or surpassing high temperatures to end the work week. Here’s what to expect...
- Thursday: mainly lower and middle 90s. The 10/3 record for Wilmington is 95 set in 1986.
- Friday: mainly lower and middle 90s. The 10/4 record for Wilmington is 94 set in 1986.
