First Alert Forecast: cooler air so close, yet so far...

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you and thanks for checking your First Alert Forecast! This October 2 finds Lorenzo a post-tropical cyclone, speeding toward northwestern Europe yet, thankfully, no definable tropical storm threats for the Carolinas. But that in no way means the Cape Fear forecast is boring! In this period: two cold fronts will bring small spikes in rain chances and appreciable shots of cooler, more seasonable air. One front still looks to roll through Friday night; another is on-deck for the early to middle parts of next week.