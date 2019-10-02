Driver hits students while looking for parking space, police say. She was arrested after returning from class.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A woman who grew impatient finding a parking space near Cape Fear Community College sent two people to the hospital after she hit them with her car and drove away.
Wilmington police say the crash happened Tuesday at 11 p.m. near North 3rd Street.
Police say 26-year-old Tameka Brown of Lumberton was looking for parking so she could attend nursing class at Cape Fear Community College when she decided to drive down the sidewalk in hope of finding an open space in a nearby lot. As she drove on the sidewalk, she hit two male college students and ran from the scene.
One 18-year-old student had his foot run over by Brown’s car. Another male student was hit by the car’s passenger side mirror. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Brown was arrested after class and has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, hit and run and driving on the sidewalk, and given a $5,000 unsecured bond.
WPD confirms Brown is a correctional officer at Tabor Correctional Institution in Tabor City, N.C.
