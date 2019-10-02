’Don’t take it away from us’: E-cigarette users say amid industry uproar

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Health officials are reporting a 16th person has died from a vaping related illness, as more than 800 people have been reported hospitalized across the country.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, no single substance or product has been linked to all of the cases of vaping-related lung disease. However, it said the vast majority of patients admit to using e-cigarette cartridges containing THC.
On Tuesday, a group of several dozen e-cigarette users rallied at the State House, opposed to the possibility of a ban on e-cigarette products.
Kevin Moore, who owns a Planet Vapor shop in Lexington, said he was diagnosed with lung disease when he was 23 after smoking cigarettes for 10 years. He then turned to vaping, which he considers a better, healthier alternative.
“My doctor says my lungs are looking much better than they did when I was smoking cigarettes and he agrees it’s a better alternative,” said Moore.
As a vape shop owner and user of e-cigarettes, Moore said he and other users are being unfairly targeted.
“We’re being targeted for something that has nothing to do with our industry,” he said.
John Atkins smoked cigarettes for 14 years before he quit the habit and began vaping. The turning point came when he realized he wasn’t able to physically keep up with his active children. He works at a vape shop and said he finds satisfaction in helping other cigarette users wean themselves from the habit.
“They’re suggesting a ban on a legal vaping product based on what’s going on in the streets,” he said.
Governor Henry McMaster said he is aware of the ongoing health crisis and will continue to monitor it. In the meantime, he is adamant South Carolina laws are being followed and vaping products are not given to people under the age of 18.
Connie Raymond smoked cigarettes for 27 years and attended Tuesday’s rally in support of vaping.
“I have been smoke-free for six years, I’ve lost 65 pounds, I can actually run a mile and a half without stopping and I couldn’t do that six years ago,” she said.
She, along with other supporters, blames bootleg and black market vaping products for casting a bad light onto the industry and its users as a whole.
“I don’t want it taken away, I just don’t want it taken away, please,” she said, “We need it. It’s good for people. We need to get folks off of smoking. If we could have done it, stopped smoking without vaping, we would have. But we couldn’t.”
A few months ago, industry-leading JUUL announced plans to build a manufacturing plant in Lexington. Altria, one of the world’s largest cigarette manufacturers, bought 35 percent of JUUL in 2018.
The company is valued at $38 billion. As of last week, JUUL Labs agreed to stop advertising in the United States and announced its chief executive officer is stepping down.
