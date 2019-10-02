Home destroyed in overnight fire in New Hanover Co., two sent to hospital

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire in the 600 block of Glenarthur Drive Wednesday morning.
Fire officials say the call came in at 2:12 a.m. and flames were visible upon arrival.
Officials say the home is a total loss.
Officials say five people were inside the home at the time, two were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
The fire damaged siding to another home and a car in the driveway.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.