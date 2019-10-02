Home destroyed in overnight fire in New Hanover Co., two sent to hospital

Home destroyed in overnight fire in New Hanover Co., two sent to hospital
By Peyton Land | October 2, 2019 at 3:55 AM EDT - Updated October 2 at 5:14 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire in the 600 block of Glenarthur Drive Wednesday morning.

Fire officials say the call came in at 2:12 a.m. and flames were visible upon arrival.

Officials say the home is a total loss.

Officials say five people were inside the home at the time, two were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The fire damaged siding to another home and a car in the driveway.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews respond to house fire in New Hanover Co.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.