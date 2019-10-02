Council fast-tracks improvements to Portia Hines Park, OKs expansion at Wilmington Brewing Company

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Improvements to Portia Hines Park in the Northside community are coming down the pipeline faster than originally expected.
Wilmington City Council approved $658,200 in funding to add restrooms and lighting to the park on North 10th Street.
That money comes courtesy of some flexibility they identified in the budgets and timelines for other capital projects ongoing in the city, city staff explained Tuesday night.
Earlier this year, staff had recommended postponing work on the park until after the city is reimbursed by FEMA for the millions of dollars it took to clean up after Hurricane Florence.
However, staff explained several community groups have been trying to improve programming at the park to provide resources for the neighborhoods surrounding it, and without the improvements, the future of those efforts would be difficult.
City Council members, including Northside advocate Clifford Barnett, said the project has always been something the city has intended to do.
Barnett said he was glad to see the project prioritized.
“It’s been needed a long time and we are appreciative that the members of council considered it and moved it up a little bit,” he said. “We’re excited about that.”
He said the improvements will allow the park to be a positive gathering place for youth in the neighborhood and beyond.
“The community stands to gain a place where kids can be off the streets, where kids can have a wholesome place to do family events and things like that,” he said.
Across town, Wilmington Brewing Company will be expanding thanks to the green-light from city council.
The council approved a rezoning request for the property directly adjacent to the craft brewery, which will allow the company to open a new event space.
Neighbors who spoke at the public hearing said they had some concerns about noise and parking, particularly late at night.
The business owners indicated while they haven’t ironed-out the details, they already close at 10 p.m., and don’t expect to allow events to go much past 11 p.m.
