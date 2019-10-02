COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Another GLOW Academy project is fully funded

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Community Classroom segment this week was supposed to feature a teacher at GLOW Academy who was hoping to get books for her students, but before we could put her project on air, it was fully funded!
Kaite Majeski-Turner was asking for the book “Children of Blood and Bone” for each of her students through Donors Choose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school supplies.
Majeski-Turner is the second teacher from GLOW Academy within a week to have her project fully funded.
If you have a Donors Choose project, let us know. We'd like to help you get funded too!
Click here to check out other projects in our area that are in need of funds. You can make a difference in a local classroom.
