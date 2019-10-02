Brunswick County Schools to hold forum about dangers of vaping

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Schools will be holding a forum later this month to educate parents and students about the dangers of electronic cigarettes and vaping.
The forum will take place in the cafeteria at South Brunswick High School on Monday, Oct. 14 at 6:15 p.m.
Speakers will talk about the health, dental, legal, educational, and parental concerns related to vaping.
Nearly 17 percent of high school students in the state are using e-cigarettes, according to a 2017 report by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say a recent outbreak of lung injuries associated with e-cigarette use has resulted in 12 deaths across ten states.
Last week, health officials in Greensboro reported the state’s first death associated with the outbreak.
A total of 806 lung-injury cases have been reported in 46 states and one U.S. territory.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.