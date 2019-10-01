Wilmington police hope grille, headlight photos lead to arrest in fatal hit-and-run

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Detectives with the Wilmington Police Department are hoping newly released photos of debris left behind by the suspect vehicle in a fatal hit-and-run over the weekend can help lead investigators to an arrest.
Justin Allen Corbett, 30, was fatally struck by a late 80′s model Buick sedan while crossing Market Street near Walmart around 7:45 p.m. Sunday. Police say the driver took off after the collision, heading westbound on Market Street.
On Tuesday, police released photos of a portion of a damaged front grille and headlight they say were left behind at the scene.
Investigators initially thought the suspect vehicle was red or burgundy, however, new information has led police to believe the vehicle could be another color.
Police are asking the public to keep a lookout for any vehicle with windshield damage, a missing grille portion, and a missing headlight cover.
If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”
