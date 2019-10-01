New CFCC, UNCW admissions initiative aims for seamless transition to undergraduate programs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new partnership between Cape Fear Community College and the University of North Carolina at Wilmington will help students stay on a direct path to continuing their education.
The new collaborative admissions process is known as SEA-Path.
Students in New Hanover and Pender County who apply and get accepted to SEA-Path through CFCC will have their application forwarded to UNCW for guaranteed acceptance.
This will help students who earn their associate’s degree at CFCC seamlessly transition to one of UNCW’s undergraduate colleges.
“We have had an agreement already, in fact, we have a similar agreement with 25 other community colleges in the state, but this is kind of unique. It’s the first one of where we’re getting more specific by discipline,” said UNCW Chancellor Zito Sartarelli.
Under the agreement, CFCC and UNCW will both collaborate to provide educational support and resources for SEA-Path students.
This means both colleges will work together to place students in programs like clinical rotations.
