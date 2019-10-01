Maple Hill man accused of shooting victim during attempted robbery

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Maple Hill man is facing an attempted murder charge after he allegedly shot a person during a robbery attempt.
Barkym Lamar James, 28, was arrested on Sept. 27 and charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, discharging a weapon into an occupied property causing serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.
The Pender County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that the charges stem from an incident that took place in the early morning hours of Sept. 24.
James is accused of shooting the victim during an attempted robbery causing severe life-threatening injuries. The victim currently is receiving medical treatment, according to the sheriff’s office.
James was booked under a $1 million bond.
According to online records, he was released from prison in February after serving a six-month sentence on a drug charge.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective Sgt. John Leatherwood at 910-259-1212 or 910-259-1515.
