‘Just never quit. Just absolutely never quit’: Female sheriff’s deputy makes department history

“Yes I’m female. Yes I’m a girl. But when it comes to being on the team that doesn’t matter. Everything that they do applies to you the same way. There’s no leniency of oh you’re a female, you can’t do pull-ups. No, you’re going to do pull-ups,” Paquette said. “I didn’t join the team to be like hey, I’m the first female. Yeah it’s cool, but that’s not why I’m on the team. I don’t want to go around and say that and set myself apart. Again, cool - but at the end of the day you just want to be one of the guys.”