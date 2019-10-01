Ice skating rink, ‘Lights’ trail opening at U.S. National Whitewater Center this fall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - U.S. National Whitewater Center-goers will soon have new sweater-season experiences: Ice skating and a decorated light trail.
The Whitewater Center is popular during the warmer months - with outdoor water activities, zip-lining, biking, rock climbing, listening to music, and hanging out in the beer garden.
The man-made river is usually drained after summer’s end and isn’t refilled until March, when the water is dyed green for the St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, the “Green River Revival." The main gate and trails remain open 365 days a year.
Fall may have seemed to be “off-season” at the Whitewater Center, but that will all change this November.
The center will feature an ice skating rink with 17,000 square feet of ice and three program areas. “Lights," created by Charlotte artist Meredith Connelly, will lead walkers on a half-mile wooded trail. The immersive light display will feature honeycombs, vines crystals and “more,” Whitewater Center officials say.
“The works are site-specific to the Whitewater Center, and I can’t wait to start installing,” Connelly said.
“OMG! We are crazy excited for this,” Chris Goodson posted.
“This is awesome WWC!!!!! Cannot wait!!!” Viviana Zapata commented.
Both new experiences will be available with the annual pass, day pass or single-activity pass. Skates will be included with the pass purchase.
The ice skating rink will be open through February.
Several people commented on the Whitewater Center’s post, asking if ice hockey would be available. Whitewater Center officials responded, “stay tuned for additional programming announcements.”
The exact opening date has not been announced.
