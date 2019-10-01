Anger and outrage: Hundreds of Porters Neck residents shout their opposition to proposed development

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Roughly 500 residents voiced their opposition to Logan Homes’ proposal to rezone about 50 acres of land in the area to a low-density, multi-family zone in the fast-growing Porters Neck community in New Hanover County.
Many residents shouted at representatives from Logan Homes. The company wants to develop property along Market Street near I-140 and build 58 single-family homes, 18 duplex buildings and 14 apartment buildings on a 51-acre tract of land.
So many people showed up to the meeting that organizers had to change the way they planned the event. The meeting became a question and answer session.
Angry residents shared their concerns for what could happen if the development goes through.
They say it would lead to more traffic, lower home values, create flooding issues, and add more students to already overcrowded schools.
The comments made by the public were overwhelmingly opposed to rezoning the property to allow the project. Trevor Matthes was among the most vocal of the group.
“It’s just overwhelming and I’m a licensed real estate broker," he said. “I appreciate the fact that every piece of land should be used for it’s highest and best use, this is above and beyond. My gut feeling is that this is corporate greed at the highest level. They’re taking what could be a nice property, we understand it could and probably should be developed, we’d love to have good neighbors, we’d love to have more neighbors here but we cant handle what they’re suggesting right now, we just can’t do it."
A major concern that Matthes has is about the increase of traffic that the development would bring.
“We’ve had our own independent engineering study done that tells us that we cant handle what we have now," he said. “So, when we look at the possibility of adding another 800-1,000 cars times the number of trips that each family makes every day, you’re talking about adding 7,000 cars to our roads and that’s in a small residential neighborhood. We really feel it’s grossly unfair.”
Although the meeting was a required part of the process, Logan Homes plans to forward with the request for county commissioners to rezone the property, even without the approval of Porter’s Neck residents.
