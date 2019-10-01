High-flying event dogs (and their owners) will enjoy

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Bark in the Park is a treat for both dogs and their humans.
The event, 11 a.m. on Sat., Oct. 5 at Wrightsville Beach Park, is in its twenty sixth year.
A competition pits pups against one another in a Hyperflite Disc catching challenge. Competitors get points for distance and accuracy.
Pet owners can also register to compete for awards for the Best Dressed Dog, Best Dressed Team and Dog Displaying the Most Personality.
The event is free and for more information, call 910-256-7925 or email ParksAndRecreation@towb.org
