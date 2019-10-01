Fish fry to help Shriner’s Hospital for Children

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 49th annual fish fry to help the Shriner’s Hospital for Children takes place from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2.
The Shriner’s Hospitals for Children offer care to children with neuromusculoskeletal conditions, burn injuries and other special healthcare needs. There are twenty two locations around the country. The hospital in Greenville, SC is the closest to Wilmington.
Wilmington locations for the fish fry:
- Wilmington Shrine Club, 4510 South College Road
- National Guard Armory, Carolina Beach Road
- Old Eastwood Road, next to Tex’s Tackle
- Scottish Rite Temple, 1415 S. 17th street
Plates are $8. $4.50 is tax deductible.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.