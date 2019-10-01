First Alert Forecast: October opens summery, cooler days ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking your First Alert Forecast forecast for the Cape Fear Region! Early October features average high temperatures near 80 degrees but a strong high pressure ridge will continue to bring readings well above that baseline: mainly upper 80s to near 90 Wednesday, and lower 90s Thursday and Friday. By this weekend, the heat ridge is likely to contract so as to allow a weekend cold front to flex south and deliver daytime temperatures mainly in the 70s!