Fall into Fashion event raises money to help child victims of abuse and neglect

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A fashion show and luncheon will raise money to support the Cape Fear Guardian ad Litem Association.
The group helps the hundreds of children in New Hanover and Pender Counties who are in the court system as victims of abuse and neglect.
Volunteers from Guardian ad Litem advocate for the children in court.
To support the program, the organization will host its annual Fall into Fashion show on Tue., Oct. 8 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Country Club of Landfall at 800 Sun Runner Place in Wilmington.
J.McLaughlin, Meadowlark and Talbots will provide some of the clothing for the fashion show.
The event includes lunch, a silent auction, wine and a cash bar. WECT’s Ashlea Kosikowski is the emcee of the luncheon.
Tickets are available here.
