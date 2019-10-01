Deputies sport pink badges for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Iredell County are swapping their traditional sheriff’s badges for something colorful - and meaningful - for the month of October.
Deputies are sporting pink badges to commemorate October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This is the third year Iredell County sheriff’s deputies have worn the pink badges, and it’s a tradition that’s expected to stick.
Deputies say community members asked about the colored badges last year, which sparked conversation and brought awareness to Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
“On behalf of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, we support all of our citizens, and their families dealing with cancer, and urge individuals to get screened for early detection of this disease,” the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says.
The police department in Gastonia has a similar effort underway called the Pink Patch Project for cancer awareness. The department is also involved in a fundraiser with a portion of proceeds benefiting Cancer Services of Gaston County.
Pink Patches are on sale through the end of October and can be purchased over the phone: 704-866-6884 or 704-866-6880.
