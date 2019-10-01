AP prep football poll for N.C.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The Associated Press state high school football poll for the week of October 1, first-place votes in parentheses, records and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:
Class 4-A
1. Charlotte Myers Park (7) (5-0) 118 1
2. Charlotte Mallard Creek (4) (4-0-1) 111 4
3. Richmond County (2) (5-0) 110 3
4. East Forsyth (5-0) 84 5
5. Charlotte Vance (3-1) 74 2
6. Scotland County (5-0) 68 6
7. West Forsyth (5-0) 52 7
8. Wake Forest (5-1) 31 T8
9. Greensboro Grimsley (6-0) 22 10
10. Raleigh Leesville Road (5-0) 15 NR
Others receiving 10 or more points: Pfafftown Reagan 10.
Class 3-A
1. Weddington (12) (5-0) 136 1
2. Kings Mountain (2) (6-0) 125 2
3. Northwest Cabarrus (5-0) 101 3
4. Lee County (6-0) 83 4
5. Greensboro Dudley (5-1) 69 5
6. Charlotte Catholic (2-2) 57 6
7. Statesville (6-0) 56 7
8. Southern Nash (6-0) 44 9
9. Jacksonville (4-1) 31 8
10. Eastern Alamance (5-0) 20 NR
(tie) Clayton Cleveland (5-1) 20 10
Others receiving 10 or more points: Wilmington New Hanover 11.
Class 2-A
1. Shelby (9) (4-1) 125 3
2. Randleman (4) (5-0) 104 5
3. Reidsville (1) (5-1) 97 1
4. Elizabeth City Northeastern (4-1) 77 2
5. Lawndale Burns (4-1) 66 8
6. Wallace-Rose Hill (4-2) 58 6
7. SouthWest Edgecombe (4-1) 57 9
8. Burnsville Mountain Heritage (4-1) 48 4
9. Lenoir Hibriten (4-1) 44 10
10. Canton Pisgah (4-1) 26 NR
Others receiving 10 or more points: Clinton 15.
Class 1-A
1. Tarboro (11) (5-0) 137 1
2. East Surry (3) (6-0) 129 2
3. Edenton Holmes (5-0) 105 4
4. Mitchell County (6-0) 95 3
5. Robbinsville (6-0) 74 5
6. Murphy (5-1) 62 6
7. Swain County (5-0) 49 7
8. Polk County (5-0) 42 8
9. Princeton (5-0) 35 9
10. Mt. Airy (4-1) 18 10
Others receiving 10 or more points: None.
All Associated Press members in North Carolina are eligible to participate in the high school Football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: Citizen-Times, Asheville; Hendersonville Times News, Hendersonville; The Times-News, Burlington; The Charlotte Observer, Charlotte; The Daily Advance, Elizabeth City; The Daily News, Jacksonville; The News Herald, Morganton; Mount Airy News, Mount Airy; North Carolina News Network, Raleigh; Daily Herald, Roanoke Rapids; The Salisbury Post, Salisbury; The Wilson Times, Wilson; Winston-Salem Journal, Winston-Salem; The Star- News, Wilmington.
