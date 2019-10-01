AP prep football poll for N.C.

AP prep football poll for N.C.
The Hoggard High School football team getting ready for a game. (Source: Smist, John)
October 1, 2019 at 6:28 PM EDT - Updated October 1 at 6:28 PM

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The Associated Press state high school football poll for the week of October 1, first-place votes in parentheses, records and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

Class 4-A

1. Charlotte Myers Park (7) (5-0) 118 1

2. Charlotte Mallard Creek (4) (4-0-1) 111 4

3. Richmond County (2) (5-0) 110 3

4. East Forsyth (5-0) 84 5

5. Charlotte Vance (3-1) 74 2

6. Scotland County (5-0) 68 6

7. West Forsyth (5-0) 52 7

8. Wake Forest (5-1) 31 T8

9. Greensboro Grimsley (6-0) 22 10

10. Raleigh Leesville Road (5-0) 15 NR

Others receiving 10 or more points: Pfafftown Reagan 10.

Class 3-A

1. Weddington (12) (5-0) 136 1

2. Kings Mountain (2) (6-0) 125 2

3. Northwest Cabarrus (5-0) 101 3

4. Lee County (6-0) 83 4

5. Greensboro Dudley (5-1) 69 5

6. Charlotte Catholic (2-2) 57 6

7. Statesville (6-0) 56 7

8. Southern Nash (6-0) 44 9

9. Jacksonville (4-1) 31 8

10. Eastern Alamance (5-0) 20 NR

(tie) Clayton Cleveland (5-1) 20 10

Others receiving 10 or more points: Wilmington New Hanover 11.

Class 2-A

1. Shelby (9) (4-1) 125 3

2. Randleman (4) (5-0) 104 5

3. Reidsville (1) (5-1) 97 1

4. Elizabeth City Northeastern (4-1) 77 2

5. Lawndale Burns (4-1) 66 8

6. Wallace-Rose Hill (4-2) 58 6

7. SouthWest Edgecombe (4-1) 57 9

8. Burnsville Mountain Heritage (4-1) 48 4

9. Lenoir Hibriten (4-1) 44 10

10. Canton Pisgah (4-1) 26 NR

Others receiving 10 or more points: Clinton 15.

Class 1-A

1. Tarboro (11) (5-0) 137 1

2. East Surry (3) (6-0) 129 2

3. Edenton Holmes (5-0) 105 4

4. Mitchell County (6-0) 95 3

5. Robbinsville (6-0) 74 5

6. Murphy (5-1) 62 6

7. Swain County (5-0) 49 7

8. Polk County (5-0) 42 8

9. Princeton (5-0) 35 9

10. Mt. Airy (4-1) 18 10

Others receiving 10 or more points: None.

---

All Associated Press members in North Carolina are eligible to participate in the high school Football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: Citizen-Times, Asheville; Hendersonville Times News, Hendersonville; The Times-News, Burlington; The Charlotte Observer, Charlotte; The Daily Advance, Elizabeth City; The Daily News, Jacksonville; The News Herald, Morganton; Mount Airy News, Mount Airy; North Carolina News Network, Raleigh; Daily Herald, Roanoke Rapids; The Salisbury Post, Salisbury; The Wilson Times, Wilson; Winston-Salem Journal, Winston-Salem; The Star- News, Wilmington.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)