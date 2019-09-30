21-year-old Wilmington gang member gets decade in prison on federal drug charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A 21-year-old gang member from Wilmington will spend a decade in prison after he was sentenced on federal drug charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of North Carolina.
Taveon Nixon will spend ten years in prison after he previously pleaded guilty to distribution of a quantity of heroin and possession with intent to distribute a quantity of heroin and a quantity of cocaine base (crack).
Prosecutors said undercover agents with the Wilmington Police Department made two controlled purchases of heroin from Nixon on Nov. 29 and Dec. 4, 2018.
On Dec. 10, 2018, probation officers from the N.C. Department of Public Safety conducted a warrantless probationary search of Nixon’s home and found heroin, crack cocaine, a gun, and $1,400 in cash. Nixon was on probation for a possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charge.
He was taken into custody and following his arrest, Nixon removed his ankle monitor to evade law enforcement.
On Jan. 17, 2019, law enforcement received a tip that Nixon, who had an outstanding federal arrest warrant, was the passenger in a car with other gang members. Agents with the FBI and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle near a gas station when the driver struck a law enforcement car, while Nixon fled on foot.
Nixon was arrested following a foot chase.
A search of the vehicle found more than 250 bindles of heroin and an undisclosed amount of cash.
The driver and another passenger are scheduled to be sentenced in federal court later this month.
