Wilmington business posts surveillance video of break-in

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An intruder came away with an empty cash drawer during a break-in at a Wilmington business.
According to its Facebook page, Bone & Bean BBQ on Carolina Beach Road was the victim of a break-in early Sunday morning but the suspect didn’t get away with much.
“Unfortunately, we were broken into last night and the geniuses stole our empty cash drawer and the Aloha fileserver both of which have little to no value to anyone but us,” the post states.
The business also posted surveillance video of the break-in.
The business was able to reopen as normal Sunday.
