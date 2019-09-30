Volunteers needed to help with Pier Fishin Festival for disabled veterans

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Organizers of the 6th annual Operation North State Pier Fishin Festival are looking for volunteers and more disable veterans.
Hundreds of wounded warriors, disabled veterans and their families are expected to attend. The even takes place October 4 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Ocean Crest Pier in Oak Island.
Operation North State hosts several events across the state. Members of the American Legion Post 543 out of St. James help organize the local event. “It gets bigger and bigger every year. It’s a pleasure to do these things. It’s actually veterans helping veterans. That’s the big thin. We get a lot of satisfaction out of it," said Daniel Bennett American Legion Post 543.
Pier buddy volunteers are needed and they would like more wounded warriors and disabled veterans to sign up. Call 336-764-5967 or email mailbox@operationnorthstate.com
