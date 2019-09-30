Upcoming events will give Special Olympics athletes a chance to shine

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Special Olympics New Hanover County has a few upcoming events that will highlight the hard work and dedication of its athletes.
Multi Sports Invitational Sunday, Oct. 6
An invitational in basketball will be held at Williston Middle School and and in bocce ball at Inland Greens.
Fall Games Wed., Oct. 16 at Legion Stadium
Fun Fall Games day with all area schools, adult groups and independent adults.
The athletes play soccer, volleyball and compete in relay races. The event also includes face painting, bingo, balloon artists and more.
Young Athletes Fall Games Wed., Oct. 23 at Legion Stadium
This is a new event for the Special Olympics. The Young Athletes program that includes children of all abilities, both with and without intellectual disabilities from the ages 2-7. The Special Olympics hopes this promotes inclusion at a young age. The event is free with the same sports as the older students, but they will be more catered to their size and skill sets.
