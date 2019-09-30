Three pedestrians killed in 10 days on New Hanover County roads

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two pedestrians were killed in Wilmington this weekend in separate instances while trying to cross heavily traveled roads. Police are looking for the driver involved in one of the cases.
Police say 44-year-old Sonja Paguio was killed trying to cross Oleander Drive near 58th Street Saturday night just after 9:15 when she was hit by a vehicle.
EMS attempted life-saving measures on Paguio before taking her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Then, Sunday night around 7:45 officers responded to a hit-and-run involving a different person.
Police say 30-year-old Justin Allen Corbett was hit by a vehicle while trying to cross Market Street near Walmart. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, but died from his injuries just before midnight.
The driver took off after the collision, heading westbound on Market Street. Witnesses say the driver was headed westbound and was weaving through traffic.
The police department is looking for the driver of a red or burgundy, late 1980s model Buick sedan.
According to police, debris on the scene indicate the car likely suffered damage to the right front corner and headlight, and possibly the windshield.
A third person was killed in a pedestiran-related accident earlier this month.
Troopers say 60-year-old Brian Caithness was killed trying to cross Carolina Beach Road near Myrtle Grove Road around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 21. He was taken tot he hospital but later died from his injuries.
Pedestrians should be vigilant while crossing roadways or walking near cars. It's important to follow the rules of the road and obey signs and signals.
Police say these pedestrian safety tips could save lives:
- Walk on sidewalks whenever they are available.
- If there is no sidewalk, walk facing traffic and as far from traffic as possible.
- When possible, cross the street at a designated crosswalk.
- Always look both ways before crossing the street.
- Look for cars in all directions, including those turning right or left.
- Never assume a driver sees you. Make eye contact with drivers as they approach you to make sure you are seen.
- Wear bright clothing during the day and wear reflective materials or use a flashlight at night.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.