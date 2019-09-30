Southport-Fort Fisher Ferry to resume service Tuesday morning

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Transporation announced that the Southport-Fort Fisher Ferry will resume service at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The route has been out of service since a ramp failure at the Southport Terminal on Aug. 27.
Passengers holding commuter passes may ask for a credited extension or refund for the time the route was shut down. They should make their requests in writing either in person or by mailing them to the Southport Terminal at 1650 Ferry Road, Southport, NC 28401. They may also make requests via the NCDOT Contact Us app. Extension/refund requests should include the last name of the passholder and the last four digits of the pass number.
Another project to replace the chain ramp system with a hydraulic ramp at both terminals will begin Jan. 6, 2020. That project will require another shutdown of the route for approximately six weeks.
