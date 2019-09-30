Southport-Fort Fisher Ferry to resume service Tuesday morning

Passengers holding commuter passes may ask for a credited extension or refund for the time the route was shut down. They should make their requests in writing either in person or by mailing them to the Southport Terminal at 1650 Ferry Road, Southport, NC 28401. They may also make requests via the NCDOT Contact Us app. Extension/refund requests should include the last name of the passholder and the last four digits of the pass number.