Police looking for driver in hit-and-run with pedestrian

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are looking for the driver of a red or burgundy Buick after a hit-and-run crash with a pedestrian.
Wilmington Police spokesperson Linda Thompson says a 31-year-old man was crossing Market Street near Walmart just before 8pm Sunday when he was hit.
He was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in serious condition.
The driver took off.
The car is believed to be a 1980s model Buick, red or burgundy in color with front end or windshield damage.
Anyone with information is asked to use Text-a-Tip or call 910-343-3609.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.