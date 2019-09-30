Paying It Forward: Pender County schools raise nearly $6K for Ocracoke school

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - In an effort to pay it forward, the Pender County Schools system raised nearly $6,000 for an Ocracoke school damaged during Hurricane Dorian.
While much of southeastern North Carolina was spared the worst of Dorian’s wrath, the Ocracoke community was hit especially hard by high winds and flooding. Students have been out of school since before the storm.
Last week, the Pender County school system started the “Pay it Forward, Pender” fundraiser, collecting donations to help pay back some of the generosity it received from around the state in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.
On Monday, district officials announced that they raised $5,920.23 in money and gift cards that will be donated to Ocracoke School in Hyde County as they recover from Dorian.
“Thanks to everyone who donated to this worthy cause,” a spokesperson for the school system stated in a Facebook post. “We know our friends in Ocracoke will put this money to good use in the recovery process.”
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.