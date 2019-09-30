NC Attorney General, WECT to host opioid town hall meeting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina's attorney general is partnering with WECT to host a town hall meeting on the opioid crisis. The open discussion will take place on Thursday, October 24 in the Wilmington City Council chambers from noon to 1 p.m.
Attorney General Josh Stein will join panelists, including New Hanover and Pender County district attorney Ben David and Wilmington’s police chief, Ralph Evangelous, to have a candid conversation about the opioid epidemic. The focus of the discussion will be on prevention, treatment and enforcement.
Stein has maintained his commitment to the opioid crisis. Two years ago, he took part in a similar discussion in Wilmington.
That same year, his office helped draft proposed legislation that would set a limit on how many pills could be prescribed to patients. Governor Roy Cooper signed the STOP Act into law on June 29, 2017.
WECT will live stream the one-hour long conversation on wect.com and will carry it live on Facebook. The meeting is open to the public.
