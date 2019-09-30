Man injured in Carolina Shores shooting, deputies say

CAROLINA SHORES, N.C. (WECT) - A man was injured in a Monday morning shooting in the Carolina Shores community, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.
A spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office said a 911 call came in around 9:50 a.m. about someone being shot in the 500 block of Slippery Rock Way in the Farm at Brunswick community.
A man was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, S.C. with non-life-threatening injuries, the spokeswoman said.
The shooting is considered an isolated incident and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
