Man allegedly flees from Bladen Co. traffic stop, throws marijuana at officers

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Reigelwood man is facing multiple drug charges after he allegedly threw a plastic bag of marijuana at law enforcement officer after he fled from a traffic stop last week.
According to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, a truck driven by Anthony Brown was pulled over on Sept. 25 for multiple traffic violations.
Officials say Brown, 38, fled the scene on foot through a wooded area and residential property located on Cane Tuck Road near Hwy. 11 in the Kelly area.
The sheriff’s office says that Brown “threw a large plastic bag of marijuana at narcotics agents” during the foot chase.
After a search of the vehicle, a total of 100.5 grams of marijuana and $684 in cash were seized.
Brown has been charged with:
- felony possession of marijuana
- maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances
- possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana
- manufacturing marijuana
- resisting a public officer
- failure to wear seat belt
- driving with no registration plate
- failure to apply for new title
- failure to maintain lane control
- failure to heed blue light and siren
He was booked under a $30,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.