Man allegedly flees from Bladen Co. traffic stop, throws marijuana at officers
By Jim Gentry | September 30, 2019 at 10:36 AM EDT - Updated September 30 at 10:36 AM

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Reigelwood man is facing multiple drug charges after he allegedly threw a plastic bag of marijuana at law enforcement officer after he fled from a traffic stop last week.

According to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, a truck driven by Anthony Brown was pulled over on Sept. 25 for multiple traffic violations.

Officials say Brown, 38, fled the scene on foot through a wooded area and residential property located on Cane Tuck Road near Hwy. 11 in the Kelly area.

The sheriff’s office says that Brown “threw a large plastic bag of marijuana at narcotics agents” during the foot chase.

After a search of the vehicle, a total of 100.5 grams of marijuana and $684 in cash were seized.

Brown has been charged with:

  • felony possession of marijuana
  • maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances
  • possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana
  • manufacturing marijuana
  • resisting a public officer
  • failure to wear seat belt
  • driving with no registration plate
  • failure to apply for new title
  • failure to maintain lane control
  • failure to heed blue light and siren

He was booked under a $30,000 bond.

