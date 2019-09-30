Jury selection gets underway for man charged in 2016 shooting death

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jury selection is underway in the trial of a man accused of fatal shooting another man in Wilmington in 2016.
Zibree Brawley Washington has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Johnny Lee Johnson on Sept. 20, 2016.
Johnson was found dead from a gunshot wound on the front porch of his home on N. 13th Street.
Washington, who was 18 years old at the time, was taken into custody in Philadelphia on Oct. 4, 2016, and extradited to New Hanover County in December of that year.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.