Hampstead woman among 2 charged with rash of Onslow County vehicle break-ins

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Holly Ridge Police Department has charged a man and a woman in connection with a rash of vehicle break-ins earlier this month.
In a Facebook post, the police department responded to the Village at Folkstone on Sept. 18 after several vehicles were broke into during the overnight hours.
Surveillance video posted by police showed a woman searching through a vehicle and taking “loose change” before jumping back into an older model Buick car and taking off.
Detectives eventually identified the pair as Shannon R. Turner, 34, of Daleville, Ind. and Cambrin Bennett, 21, of Hampstead and filed arrest warrants.
A North Topsail Beach police officer spotted their vehicle on N.C. 210 Sunday afternoon and with help from the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, they were arrested at the Food Lion shopping center in Sneads Ferry.
Turner and Bennett were both charged with eight counts of breaking and entering a vehicle, six counts of larceny and one count of conspiracy.
They were both given $30,000 bonds.
The pair is also suspected in other vehicle break-ins in Onslow County and additional charges are forthcoming from the sheriff’s office.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.