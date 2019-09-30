Hampstead woman among 2 charged with rash of Onslow County vehicle break-ins

Holly Ridge Police Department 313 Sound Road Holly Ridge, NC 28445 (910) 329-4076 RELEASE DATE: 9/24/2019 ********NEWS RELEASE******** On Tuesday night and early Wednesday, 9/17-18/2019, several vehicles were broken into in the Village of Folkstone. Video surveillance captured a white female entering a vehicle and taking loose change. She gets into the passenger side of a light colored 4 door car, possibly an older model Buick, and they go to the next house. We posted this video last week and a female was identified. Upon further investigation by several agencies, that female has been ruled out. We are asking if anyone has any information, call Detective Faircloth at 910-329-4076 or email at lfaircloth@hollyridgepd.net . Crime Stoppers offers cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that is deemed of value or assistance to law enforcement. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous and never have to reveal their identity.