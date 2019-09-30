Hampstead woman among 2 charged with rash of Onslow County vehicle break-ins

Cambrin Bennett, left, and Shannon R. Turner. (Source: Holly Ridge Police Department)
By WECT Staff | September 30, 2019 at 1:31 PM EDT - Updated September 30 at 1:31 PM

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Holly Ridge Police Department has charged a man and a woman in connection with a rash of vehicle break-ins earlier this month.

In a Facebook post, the police department responded to the Village at Folkstone on Sept. 18 after several vehicles were broke into during the overnight hours.

Surveillance video posted by police showed a woman searching through a vehicle and taking “loose change” before jumping back into an older model Buick car and taking off.

Holly Ridge Police Department 313 Sound Road Holly Ridge, NC 28445 (910) 329-4076 RELEASE DATE: 9/24/2019 ********NEWS RELEASE******** On Tuesday night and early Wednesday, 9/17-18/2019, several vehicles were broken into in the Village of Folkstone. Video surveillance captured a white female entering a vehicle and taking loose change. She gets into the passenger side of a light colored 4 door car, possibly an older model Buick, and they go to the next house. We posted this video last week and a female was identified. Upon further investigation by several agencies, that female has been ruled out. We are asking if anyone has any information, call Detective Faircloth at 910-329-4076 or email at lfaircloth@hollyridgepd.net . Crime Stoppers offers cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that is deemed of value or assistance to law enforcement. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous and never have to reveal their identity.

Posted by Holly Ridge Police Department on Tuesday, September 24, 2019

Detectives eventually identified the pair as Shannon R. Turner, 34, of Daleville, Ind. and Cambrin Bennett, 21, of Hampstead and filed arrest warrants.

A North Topsail Beach police officer spotted their vehicle on N.C. 210 Sunday afternoon and with help from the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, they were arrested at the Food Lion shopping center in Sneads Ferry.

Turner and Bennett were both charged with eight counts of breaking and entering a vehicle, six counts of larceny and one count of conspiracy.

They were both given $30,000 bonds.

The pair is also suspected in other vehicle break-ins in Onslow County and additional charges are forthcoming from the sheriff’s office.

